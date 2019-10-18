Miriam Benedict Chapter of the NSDAR
The Miriam Benedict Chapter of the NSDAR met on Oct. 3 at the La Porte Public Library. The meeting was called to order by Regent Luanne Hayter Long. There were nine members in attendance. Jane Adams was our hostess.
The meeting was called to order by Regent Long. Our recitations of the Opening Ritual and Patriotic Pledges were recited: National Anthem, America’s Creed, Preamble and Indiana Flag. Regent Long read President General Denise Doring VanBuren’s message. She reminded us that Oct. 11 is our National DAR Day of Service. She also encouraged us to wear purple on Oct. 24 to honor and help prevent domestic violence. The entire month of October features involvement in the National Domestic Violence Awareness project.
The following committee reports were given. Shelia Pressel gave her Indian Minute report on the Stuart Indian Cultural Museum Center in Nevada and the Native American Art Camp at Portland, Oregon. Chair for the DAR magazine “American Spirit”, she encouraged all to order our own subscription to this award winning magazine. She spoke of the conservation push to bring back milkweed pods so desperately needed to increase our rapidly diminishing Monarch butterflies in America.
Member Marianne Davison provided the October commemorative dates, a report for conservation on the diminishing habitats for fireflies. As chair for the Community Classroom, she reported her school events. During September, as docent of the schoolhouse at Pioneer Land, she had the opportunity to work with eight La Porte and community schools in her presentation to approximately 600 fourth graders. Sept. 17-23 was also “Constitution Week” and she showed the posters, and educational materials that she distributed to 10 La Porte elementary schools, La Porte fifth through sixth grade, La Porte seventh through eighth grade and St. John Lutheran Church school. La Porte Mayor Mark Krentz was sent information and posters were distributed around public places for advertising.
National Defense was covered by Regent Long. She featured the new set of four stamps honoring military working dogs just issued in their honor. Regent Long and the chapter were contributing to the DAR schools which have thrift stores. Regent Long delivered to Plymouth our gently worn clothes donations as well as household items. All proceeds will go to the schools.
Our next meeting will be held on Nov. 7 at the La Porte County Public Library at 10 a.m. The last portion of the meeting will be devoted to celebrating the Miriam Benedict 90th birthday of its organization here in La Porte in November 1929. All members are encouraged to attend; please RSVP to our email at miriambenedict.dar1929@gmail.com. Any requests for further information on joining and family lineage or for school or public presentations may use the same contact information.
Eta Eta Chapter, Psi Iota Xi
Eleven were in attendance for the September meeting of Eta Eta Chapter, Psi Iota Xi at Debe Meyer’s home. Refreshments were enjoyed while the minutes were read and approved.
Debe Meyer read several articles of correspondence and Treasurer Penny Fuelling distributed the financial report. Suzan Wade reminded all that Cheeseball Day is Nov. 2 and order forms were due Oct. 10. Preparations are underway for the Raffle Basket Booth for the Sunflower Festival which as held Sept. 21. The assorted baskets were on display at Al’s East on Sept. 17 and the public was invited to view the baskets and purchase raffle tickets at the event. The profits from the raffle are used to fund scholarships for students from the La Porte area studying in the fields of speech and language sciences, music and the arts.
Birthday wishes were sung to Gwen Baxmeyer, Debe Meyer, Maria Surma and Sandra Bangs. La Porte Little Theatre tickets were won by Debe Meyer and Penny Fuelling. The October meeting will be at Cindy Fischer’s home.
New members are welcome to join Psi Iota Xi Sorority! Psi Iota Xi is a national philanthropic and cultural organization founded in Muncie, Indiana in 1897. The sorority has grown to over 150 chapters with more than 6,000 members in the Midwest. The primary purpose of Psi Iota Xi is to be of service with time, money, and love in a cooperative effort with the community to help those who cannot help themselves overcome mental and physical handicaps. Psi Iota Xi has gained national recognition for its work, especially with children, in the field of speech and hearing.
If you would like to find out more about our local chapter, contact Debe Meyer, lynn19482@frontier.com.
La Porte Hospital Retirees
The September meeting of the La Porte Hospital Retirees was called to order on Sept. 9 by President Helenann Tressmer. She also lead the group in the pledge of allegiance. There were 17 members and three guests present. Secretary’s report was read and approved by Debbie Dunn. The treasurer’s report was given by Karen Peterson.
There was no membership news. It was announced that the funeral service for Wanda Wakeman would be on Wednesday at Haverstock Funeral Home. Viewing would be Tuesday night.
Old business is as follows. The group still needs a treasurer for the next two years. Karen Peterson explained where the monthly intake goes. It had been decided that the Christmas party would be at the Silver Palace this year. There is now a room rental of $75 and the meal would be $14.50 per person. The Christmas party will be on Dec. 9 at the regular meeting. Menu will be decided in November. Entertainment for the Christmas party will be Bruce Johnson who will give a talk on Christmas Around the World. Cordially Yours will also be invited to perform. New business is dues will be collected in October.
September anniversary was Charley and Shirley Link. They will be married 68 years on the Sept. 22. Helenann Tressmer was our only September birthday.
Grace was then lead by Bill Dusseau. Door award was won by Helenann Tressmer. Benefit fund was won by Karen Peterson. Hostess Gifts were won by Charmaine Devereaux, Betty McCullough, Mary Broviak, Shirley Link, Ann Jesko, Jean Jongkind and Marcia Lantero.
Another idea for a place for the meeting was brought up. Olive Garden in Michigan City was suggested. They have a back room and the group would be presented with of menu of seven items to select from. Helenann Tressmer will find out if the November meeting will be hosted by the hospital.
The fall auction followed with many participants and several laughs. The next meeting will be at T-Bones in La Porte with hostesses JoAnne Decker and Connie Burdine. The program to be presented is the latest on stem cell research and will be presented by someone from Dr. Kirkham’s practice.
Shirley Link motioned to adjourn and Betty McCullough seconded. Motion carried.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.