La Porte County Genealogical Society
On Oct. 8 the La Porte County (IN) Genealogical Society will meet at the usual time of 7 p.m., and the usual meeting place of the La Porte City Parks Department Headquarters, 250 Pine Lake Ave., La Porte. The featured program will be "Life in a Vigo County Orphanage", memories of the Glenn Home. Society member Theresa Lebo will be the presenter. A business meeting will precede the presentation, and light refreshments are available
Guests are always welcome. More information about these awards and the society is available on our Facebook page and website, sites.rootsweb.com/~inlcigs/
Kitchen Kin Extension Club
The Sept. 12 meeting of the Kitchen Kin Extension Club met at Brentwood Assisted Living with 14 members and one guest present. Our guest was Joann Saeger of La Porte. Minutes were read and corrected. Regular meeting procedures were followed. The membership committee has adopted a new incentive thanks to Penny Flick. New members will receive an IHEA embellished bag containing several useful items and that will hold the program book. Each quarter of the year, the club with the most new members will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used as the club chooses.
The club will no longer collect plastic bottle tops or lids to be used to make plastic benches. It was mentioned that our club has done very well with accumulating volunteer hours to help in many areas of the community. Cindy King was our gift lottery winner this month.
It was decided that the club members will make mats for the homeless from plastic bags as our meeting/project in January. A “Q” sized crochet hook, scissors and 600 plastic bags are needed for each mat. These will later be distributed to the homeless. Cindy King will deliver the collected school supplies from this month’s meeting to Lincoln School. Car-pooling for the Fall District meeting was determined for Sept. 17. A reminder was given about the current recycling facility on Zigler Road in La Porte. Hazzard waste collection that was held Sept. 21. Following the meeting, many members helped with the clothing distribution occurring from 5-7 p.m. at the Salvation Army in La Porte.
A committee including Cindy King, Penny Flick, Carol Welsh, Sherry Reihle and Della Wittgren was for to undertake a lesson concerning the responsibilities of officers in Extension Clubs. The meeting will be held at Sherry Reihle’s home.
Carla Sightes, Cindy King, Della Wittgren, and Sherry Reihle have formed a committee to work on Sept. 27 from 8-11 a.m. for the “Downtown La Porte Togetherhood” project representing Kitchen Kin.
A “thank you” was extended by Cindy King to all members who helped with the past “Arts in the Park”.
The November club project will be donations to an interfaith organization which provides shelter and help to those who have come upon emergency unfortunate circumstances. Della Wittgren will be sending emails to members with the types of materials needed to provide these services.
The clubs by-laws were turned in to the Extension office by Della Wittgren. Penny Flick, Della Wittgren and Pat Day will staff the Public Relations committee for the State Focus Group on Oct. 3 in Noblesville. Dec. 3 is the Council’s Holiday Celebration and reservations need to be in by Nov. 20. A lovely dinner and white-elephant auction is planned.
