La Porte Lions
La Porte Lions met July 11 at Wings. Boss Lion Barb Smeltzer led the Pledge of Allegiance, Lion Sandra Provan offered prayer. The minutes of the May 14, 2019 meeting were read; Lion Ken Schnable proposed acceptance, Smeltzer seconded and the motion was approved. Thank-you letters were read from scholarship winner Kayla Kelpsh, Indiana School for the Blind, and Lions Cancer Control Fund of Indiana, Inc. Mill Creek Community Lions held their fifth annual Lions Paws for Support Paddlefest on July 27.
Lion John Spiggle gave the treasurer's report; Lion Doug Buell proposed and Lion Tom Ruda seconded acceptance, the motion was approved.
Old business: Buell will measure the float to determine how much carpeting is needed to cover the floor. Spiggle will talk to Dick Reel about storing the float at the fairgrounds. Smeltzer said we need to get the Leos involved in sorting the bottle caps. Lion Dwight Graham will find information about a pork chop sale. Michiana Lions are open to help with joint events.
Smeltzer presented attendance pins to: Lion Jeff Mandeville, one year; Diane Spoljoric, two years; Smeltzer, three years; Lions Sandy and Teri Burkhart, five years; Lion Brook Schnable, nine years; Ruda, 11 years; Lion John Straub, 12 years; Provan, 15 years; Lion Ken Schnable, 18 years; Buell and Spiggle, 30 years; and Paul Marsh, 42 years. She also gave Past President Ruda an engraved Lions pen.
New business: Spiggle said the credit card application for Lions Alert was denied because it is for an organization, not a person. Smeltzer and Ruda will buy items for the Pax Center. Smeltzer thanked Lion John Straub for his service, he has resigned from the club.
The next meeting will be Aug. 13 at Wings, E. Lincoln Way at 5:30 p.m. social, 6 p.m. business.
