Union Mills Lions
Sixteen members and two guests were present when Boss Lion Annette Van Schoyck called the meeting of the Union Mills Lions to order and led the Pledge to the American Flag.
Guests Maggie Spartz and Susan Bukowski were introduced. Maggie is the CEO of the Unity Foundation of La Porte County and gave an explanations of the plans that Unity and the Travel/Convention Bureau are having to provide more cohesiveness in La Porte County, such as the townships, cities and general population that could be implemented to improve our area and have needs met. The project is called Vibrant Communities. Susan is interested in joining the club.
Previous meeting and the financial reports were given by Lions Jennie Niksch and Pam Hunsley, respectfully. Leo sponsor, Lion Annette gave an update on the many projects the club is doing. Lion Mary Deering announced the Red Cross Blood Drive will be on Nov. 17 at the Union Mills Conservation Clubhouse from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
A new plaque has been purchased by the club honoring the past presidents of the Union Mills Lions from 2008. It will be placed in the entry of the clubhouse with the other.
Operation Christ Child volunteers filled 2001 shoe boxes for the needy in other countries. Lions Jenny and Mike Niksch were our project leaders.
Lion Jean Smith reported on the dictionary project for the third grades at South Central Elementary. The donation went well and the students appreciated them.
The Halloween costume judging at the legion was well attended. Lion Mary Jane Gayda was chairman and the Lions Nikschs and Isaac Bules were judges.
District Governor Lion Mitch Semans will be the guest at the December meeting at The Satellite and will induct the new members.
The annual Senior Citizen dinner for Noble Township citizens over 65, will be held on Dec. 8 and the invitations have been mailed. Lion Eric Hunsley is general chairman and Lion Jean oversees the kitchen. Final plans will be made at the Dec. 3 meeting. The dinner is free and the menu is traditional.
Winner of the 50/50 draw was Boss Lion Annette.
The next meeting is at the Satellite Inn with Lion Steve Blazak as chief cook. Anyone interested in Lionism is welcome to attend. Doors open at 6 p.m.
