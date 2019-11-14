Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.
Kathy Orcutt, treasurer of the Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc. and husband Jerry Orcutt presented Dennis Siddall of the WCOE 96.7 FM the Eagle radio station, a cash donation for $304 from their three car shows to the recent Roof Sit held by WCOE in September for “The Deserving Children’s Shopping Tour” presented by the La Porte Jaycees. The Roof Sit money raised is used to take children from the local La Porte School system Christmas shopping and purchasing clothing and other necessities.
Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc. also presented a cash donation of $400 to Dunebrook Executive Director Jeanne Ann Cannon and her staff. Dunebrook’s mission is to help parents build healthier, happier families. Dunebrook has a fully trained staff that provides guidance, encouragement and education in the home.
Other monetary cash donations from the Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc. were: $400 presented to the La Porte Salvation Army, which serves the community, $400 presented to the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, $250 presented to Read La Porte County and $100 presented to St. Peter’s Church.
The club also sponsors six trophies ($124) for the La Porte County Fair 4-H program and one trophy ($10) for the “Open Class Pie Championship.”
The “Open Class Pie Championship” trophy was generated when club member Cheryl Barber passed away in 2008. She had entered the Open Class Pie category for 30 years at the La Porte County Fair, so the club wanted to sponsor in her memory the trophy.
This year her son, Kevin Barber, won hands down with the recipe “Cast Iron Skillet Southern Peach Pie.” Kevin also stated he always uses his mother’s pie crust recipe. Mr. Barber and his wife, Karen, have enjoyed entering this category for 10 years and wanted this to be a tribute to honor his mother’s memory in ‘pie baking’ and her famous recipes.
Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc. has 46 “family” members in the club.
A brief history of the Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.: On Nov. 12, 1967, 10 men interested in forming an automobile club met in the schoolhouse on the grounds of the La Porte County Steam Society in Hesston. They were Tom Boothroyd, Jim Bolenson, John Edris, Jack Keane, Jack Martin, George Otterson, Chet Putzke, Dave Rice, Fred Slocum and John Torgenson. The club was named the “Michiana Model A Restorers Club.” On June 22, 1970, the club name was changed to “Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc.”
The Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc. would like to say a big thank-you to the following local businesses that gave monetary donations to help with the 2019 club events which were the Mill Pond Festival Car Show, the La Porte Sunflower Fair Car Show and the Wanatah Scarecrow Festival Car Show:
Local business sponsors are:
A-Agency Insurance (Mike Treesh), Auto Body Specialties Inc. (Willy Schaible), Big Ford Lincoln of La Porte, Blake Insurance Agency Inc., Bruno Enterprises Inc., Burdine Auto Body Inc. (Rich Burdine), Centier Bank, Edward Jones Investment (Sarah Brown), Fenker’s Furniture, Floor Stores of America Inc., JGH Marketing (New Age Telecom), La Porte Community FCU, La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau, La Porte Seamless Gutter LLC, Packaging Logic Inc. (Richard and Val Parrette), Pine Lake Animal Hospital (Dr. Andrea Rudolph), Rackham Service Corp. Shaffner Tire Service Inc., Shaw’s Auto Service Inc., Gene and Elaine Shurte, Stan’s Service Inc. Auto Repair, State Farm Insurance (Josh and Kami Alexander), State Rep. Jim Pressel and Tony’s Small Engine Repair.
Also thanks to: Hawkins Print Shop, Kemps Office City and Scotty’s Dynamic Designs for their continued service in printing, dash plaques and trophies and to all the other local businesses that donated door prizes for the events.
Dewey’s Auto Supply Inc. in Wanatah is the main sponsor for the Wanatah Scarecrow Festival Car Show.
The club truly appreciates all our local sponsors.
If anyone is interested, Michiana Antique Auto Club Inc. meets at the Swanson Activity Center, 910 State St., La Porte, every second Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. We welcome new members and you are not required to have a classic/antique car to be a member of the club. The club webpage is http://clubs.hemmings.com/michianaaacl/?club=michianaacl
The club started this year off with the “Spring Dust Off Tour” to the Michigan Maritime Museum and our lunch stop was at Clementine’s Restaurant.
Other club sponsored events were Mill Pond Festival Car Show on Aug. 25, the La Porte Sunflower Fair Car Show on Sept. 21 and the Wanatah Scarecrow Festival Car Show on Sept. 29.
The Fall Color Tour was a cruise around La Porte County and arriving at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum with a guided tour by Bruce Johnson. Our lunch stop was at Louie’s Cafe in La Porte.
The club’s annual Christmas Party is planned for January 2020.
The election for club officers for 2020 will take place at the December meeting.
We celebrate our club’s camaraderie with our annual Christmas party.
