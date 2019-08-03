La PORTE — The La Porte County Historical Society held its 12th annual Classic Car Show on July 20 on the museum grounds.
The historical society would like to thank Dave Mann, chairman; board members; staff; and dedicated volunteers for all their help. We would also like to thank our vendors, M&D Event Entertainment and Home Run Hot Dogs; our participants; and the public for coming out and spending the day with us.
Awards went to the following participants: Mayor’s Choice, Bob Smith, 1955 Thunderbird; Sheriff’s Choice, Tim and Linda Towers, 1934 Ford; Preservation Choice, Will Dorman, 1953 Chrysler; President’s Choice, Lars and Jaunda Kneller, 1973 Cadillac; Director’s Choice, Frank Adamrec, 1951 Ford Pickup; Assistant Director’s Choice, Bob Magnuson, 1932 DeSoto Roadster; Chairman’s Choice, Karen Dorman, 1939 Ford Pickup.
Participant’s Choice Awards went to Jeff Piotrowsky, 1966 Dodge Coronet; Bob Braden, 1966 Chevelle SS; Kathy Orcutt, 1970 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler; Jerry Orcutt, 1970 Mercury Cyclone Spoiler; and Carl Milonovich, 1981 Chevy Camaro.
The Public Choice Awards went to Timothy Timm, 1969 Bremen Mini Mark; Steve Kirk, 1929 Ford Model A Pickup; Neal Mulconrey, 1971 VW Karmann Ghia; Steve Tukos, 1956 Mercury Montclair Convertible; and John Campbell, 1970 Pontiac GTO.
