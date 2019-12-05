Christmas-themed Behind the Scenes Tours offered

MICHIGAN CITY — Have you toured Michigan City’s Barker Mansion in the past but were left wondering what was behind closed doors?
Christmas Behind the Scenes Tours in December will offer guests a look at the typically off-limits spaces of the historic home.
The two-hour tours are offered on Friday and Dec. 15. They begin at 7 p.m. and venture into the basement where an old electrical panel, laundry room and summer kitchen can be found.
The tours, led by Assistant Director TJ Kalin, also includes a look at former servant’s quarters and allows guests into the archives, storage areas and rooms that are typically roped off during regular tours. Adding to the visual display this month are eleven Christmas trees throughout the home.
“We’re taking our typical Behind the Scenes Tour and giving it a Christmas twist,” said Kalin. “I will be weaving in tales of Victorian Christmas traditions the Barkers may have enjoyed, plus guests will get to see the Christmas storage areas where we keep our hundreds of ornaments and pieces of décor.”
The Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington St., Michigan City. The 38-room mansion was built by freight car industrialist and philanthropist John H. Barker in the early 1900s, after he expanded onto his father’s original 1857 home on the same site.
Reservations are required by calling (219) 873-1520 or searching “Barker Mansion” on Eventbrite.com. Cost is $15 per adult and $10 per youth, ages 15 and under.
For more information, visit www.barkermansion.com.
