MICHIANA SHORES — Chicago’s Goodman Theatre award-winning director Steve Scott returns to Dunes Summer Theatre to direct the musical “Working” by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso. Scott will be joined by Musical Director Andrew Flasch (Valparaiso) to deliver this celebration of America’s workers.
Based on the work of the late Chicago journalist Studs Terkel, this Tony Nominated musical offers a glimpse into the lives and feelings of blue-collar workers in their different careers. Working was revised in 2012 to include new songs, two written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (of Hamilton fame), as well as songs by James Taylor and others. Working opens Aug. 23 and runs for three weekends, closing Sept. 10.
Friday and Saturday shows are 7 p.m., and Sunday shows are 2 p.m.
“What makes this show particularly alluring to Dunes Summer Theatre is that Studs Terkel performed on stage here in a production of "Mice and Men’ back in the 1950s,” said Jeffrey Baumgartner, Dunes Summer Theatre producing artistic director. “We’re thrilled to pay homage to the theater’s past while bringing to life a musical filled with great songs from contemporary musicians/singer/songwriters such as Lin-Manuel Miranda and James Taylor.”
The cast of Working includes Alexandria Neyhart (Chicago), Corydon Melgoza (Los Angeles), Dori Erwin Collins (Fort Wayne), Eileen Long (Furnessville, Indiana), Jeffrey Baumgartner (Michigan City), Jenna Fawcett (Chicago), Lynnette Li (Chicago), Max DeTogne (Chicago) and Nick Stockwell (Boulder, Colorado).
Individual show tickets – $18 seniors/$20 general admission – are now on sale. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.dunesartsfoundation.org or call the box/admin office at (219) 879-7509.
The theater is located at 288 Shady Oak Drive, Michiana Shores.
