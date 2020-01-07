The catalogs are coming and it’s only a matter of time before the gardening bug bites you and you start ordering everything out there. Pace yourself, and most importantly remember that you’re going to have to plant all of that.
Everything looks and sounds amazing in the catalog descriptions because telling the downsides of a plant tends to bring down sales. In order to succeed in gardening, you need to plant for the proper conditions so know what to look for.
Every year tons of new plants are introduced but not all of them can survive our weather here in Northern Indiana. If you intend to grow plants as annuals in which you will not lose your mind, then by all means choose any plant you desire — just know that no matter how hardy they tell you the jasmine is, it will never survive our winters.
If you are planning on keeping your plants around more than a season or two, double check what the hardiness zones are for each plant. We are zone 5 here. True that occasionally we can pull off zone 6 with some microclimates, that tends to be a more hit or miss deal.
Usually there is a range, for example 3-7, and if our zone falls within the range, you should be good to go in keeping your plant alive in your yard without having to baby the heck out of it. If you’re into babying the heck out of your plants, then feel free to continue to do so. I honestly don’t want to allot any additional time to babysitting my plants than I already do. Some days just keeping everything watered takes a full day.
Also, be sure to know what sun conditions you have in the area the plant is to be planted. You don’t want to go and plant a fern in full sun unless you are willing to flood that fern out all day to keep the fronds from burning and drying up. The same goes if you take a plant that is full sun and place it in the shade, that plant will grow spindly in its efforts to try to reach the sun. Most of us want our plants to grow the best they possible can, otherwise we would all just grab the cheapest plants out there and plug them into the ground.
I typically use plant catalogs for planning purposes than actual ordering. Almost all the varieties that I can find in catalogs can be found locally between nurseries and greenhouses in our area. Most of the time the local plants are better rooted than the ones being shipped to you through the post office.
Try to figure what areas need a little more excitement in your yard so that you can plan accordingly. Otherwise you’ll find yourself in a greenhouse come May and be buying everything in site because you think you can find a spot. Trust me that cramming plants together just to get them into the ground is never a good idea, most likely because, if you’re like me, you’ll never get around to moving it where it would actually have the correct spacing.
You’ll also want to look at the height and space requirements. Those really are important. Sometimes plants erase and multiply on their own and grow entirely too close together — that we can’t avoid. But we can fix it. Go ahead once the new seedlings come up and dig them out and either replant in another area or give them to a friend.
There’s a repetitive theory here that involves planning out your garden and landscape before it’s time to actually start planting there. I like to tell myself that’s why we have days in the winter that are so cold and miserable so as to keep us all inside so we will make an effort to go about planning that garden. It’s almost like Mother Nature is trying to help us out or something.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
