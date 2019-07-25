Canterbury Summer Theatre presents 'Hold Me!'

MICHIGAN CITY — Canterbury Summer Theatre presents its final production of its 2019 season, the comedy, Hold Me!, performing Aug. 1-3. The theatre is located at 807 Franklin St., Michigan City.
The play is written by renowned author, Jules Feiffer, who was once considered the most widely read satirist in the country. He won the Pulitzer Prize in 1986 as America's leading editorial cartoonist, and in 2004, he was inducted into the Comic Book Hall of Fame.
His other work includes the play, Little Murders, and the screenplays for Carnal Knowledge and Popeye.
Hold Me! is a blended series of comedic sketches based on Feiffer’s renowned comic strips.
The theme is the plight of today’s city dweller, and the hang-ups, personality difficulties, identity crises and assorted mishaps which beset those trapped in what may begin as urban confusion, but all too often ends as urban anguish.
Staged with the utmost simplicity, and with each performer assuming a variety of roles, the play abounds in warmth and humor, and in the sad/funny truths that, in the final essence, are the very stuff of life.
Hold Me! is a co-production between Canterbury Summer Theatre and the award-winning Bossier Parish Community College theatre department, the 15th such collaboration. The production will premiere at Canterbury, and then travel to Louisiana for a full slate of performances.
The play is directed by Canterbury Artistic Director, Ray Scott Crawford, who is Dean of Performing Arts and Communication at the college.
The ensemble cast includes Taylor Brown, Mikah Thomas, John Medlin, Kelsi Canada and Regina Williams.
Rona Leber will design costumes. David White is scenic and sound designer, while Keith Bruce handles lighting duties. Bianca Anderson serves as production stage manager.
Hold Me! will perform Thursday at 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. There will be no Wednesday performance for this production.
Ticket prices are $16-$17, with discounts for seniors, students.and military personnel.
Tickets can be purchased online at tiny.cc/CST2019, by phone at (219) 874-4269 or by email at info@canterburytheatre.org
Canterbury Summer Theatre, one of the Midwest's oldest professional summer companies, is produced under the auspices of the Canterbury Guild, a nonprofit arts organization, which also manages the Canterbury Winter Arts Series from September through May each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.