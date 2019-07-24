Butterfly Bonanza returns to Friendship Botanic Gardens

MICHIGAN CITY — On Sunday from 2-4 p.m., Friendship Botanic Gardens will host a free educational program dedicated to butterflies.
Families will have the chance to learn about the life cycle of butterflies and how they can personally assist in boosting the butterfly populations. Individuals in attendance can experience live butterflies through a monarch butterfly release near the Butterfly Garden.
Children will also be able to create butterfly-themed arts and crafts. This is the third and final event in the Free Educational Summer Series.
Friendship Botanic Gardens is located at 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City. For more information call (219) 878-9885 or visit www.friendshipgardens.org.
