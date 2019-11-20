Bringing Broadway

Submitted photoMetamorphis Traveling Theatre is beginning a new touring season of its cabaret concerts of classic Broadway musicals. MTT is known in the area for being able to adapt its repertoire of plays and musicals to many venues as “theatre that comes to you.” Upcoming Michigan City performances are Nov. 26 at Rittenhouse and Dec. 20 at Trail Creek Place. The group features Dana Chartier, Helen Williams, Judith Joseph and Doug Moon. Janet Lustick is music director. Call (219) 872-4813 for further information. Pictured are Judith Joseph, Doug Moon and Dana Chartier in the concert version of “Chicago.” 

Bringing Broadway

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.