Wintertime just seems sort of blah when it comes to the color palette of things. Granted the snow is white, and usually the sky is gray, but it is a rare sighting to see anything that would count as a pop of color aside from the occasional cardinal flying past. That doesn’t mean that you can’t get out there and brighten up things yourself.
I like to take all my outdoor planters and add all sorts of different greenery as a base. I have always had plenty of different types of evergreens growing that I can gently prune annually to help with my Christmas decorating. Pine branches, spruce, cedar, and every once in awhile I will come across a fir in need of a haircut. I leave my stems a bit longer so that I can poke them into the frozen potting soil and get them to hold.
Once I finish that, which is once the planters look lush and full, I move to adding some color. If you want to stick to nature, the branches of red-twig dogwood are striking against the green of the evergreens. Other berry producing shrubs can be trimmed and poked into the soil as well. If you can’t find anything colorful in your landscape to add, you can always find some sticks and spray paint them whatever color your heart desires. Then add them in, just as you would the others.
You can also make your own wreaths and garland if you would like. Just about any craft store sells the hoops you need to create wreathes and florist wire as well. Back in the day I made more than a hundred wreathes a year just for the markets that I went to, just to sell alongside my winter squash. Granted with that many wreathes and a ridiculous amount of florist wire, my fingers were raw for pretty much the rest of winter. I can still make a dozen or so without any issues if I am not in a hurry. Be sure to take your time to minimize accidentally poking your hands with the wire.
Christmas lights are another way of brightening things up. You can choose from white, multicolored or single colors such as green, red or blue. The options are endless these days. There are even solar powered and battery operated lights available online.
If you end up realizing that the lights you already have are not working or are past their prime, you can always bring them to the Solid Waste District’s electronic recycling trailer located near the fairgrounds in La Porte. It is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed holidays. Once your light strands are there, they will be taken apart and recycled.
There are plenty of bows and other decorations that will help to brighten your landscape if you travel into just about any store this holiday season. I figure that the more color I can get out into my yard during the winter, the less it will make me upset about the days being so cold and dreary.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
