La PORTE — The La Porte County Park staff are inviting area residents to bundle up and grab their entire “flock” to be treated to a continental breakfast with the park’s feathered friends.
Park staff promise it will be an explorative morning with nature and wildlife, and an educational family event to relax, enjoy nature and come see how many species you can identify at the feeding stations while strolling through the park from 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturday at Luhr Park inside the Nature Center.
According to La Porte County Parks, this event is made possible with donations from the Pottawatomi Audubon Society for the bird feed for outside creatures and Family Express for the food inside for park patrons.
The park staff promise visitors will have a hands-on encounter with birds at the Nature Center in the woods at Luhr County Park. You and your children can have a breakfast snack while gazing through the center’s one-way glass in the wildlife viewing room and listening to the tweets as the birds eat their own snack. Possible birds to appear include cardinals, juncos, various woodpeckers, and possibly a goldfinch or two. Squirrels might even come for a visit.
While inside the Nature Center, visitors can also stroll along the displays, try their hands at the animal tracks station, gaze into the eyes of a great horned owl, and get up close to the homes of fish, snakes, turtles and salamanders. But that’s not all; come scavenge the Nature Center for a mystery visitor.
Visitors can also take their journey outside for a native wildlife stroll in the woods along with the scenic hiking trails leading from the Nature Center. Luhr offers four significant ecosystems: upland forest, prairie, wetlands and pond.
The event is free.
Luhr County Park is located at 3178S CR-150W in La Porte. For more information, contact the park department at (219) 324-5855, or go to www.laportecountyparks.org.
