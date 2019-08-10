Bonfire concert with hammer dulcimer

MICHIGAN CITY – On Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. The Tryon Farm Institute and Kristina Isabelle Dance will host a Bonfire Concert featuring Tryon resident Mark Grobner with his hammer dulcimer.
This is all part of Art in Nature, a monthly performance series featuring dance, film, music and art experiences at Tryon Farm in Michigan City.
Grobner has provided therapeutic music in hospital, hospice and long-term care settings since 2002. He has presented on the topic of Music & Healing at various conferences and seminars including the 2004 Advocate Healthcare Dimensions of Excellence Conference with music therapist Soozie-Cotter Schaufele.
Mark teaches the hammered dulcimer in Indiana and performs throughout the Midwest. He has recorded three CDs, and produced the compilation CD, “Journey to the Heart, Hammer Dulcimer Expressions,” which includes some of the finest hammered dulcimer players in the country.
The series continues monthly through Oct. 12:
n Sept. 13 – Documentary film screening 7:30 p.m. “Mr. Canoe” by James Forni
n Sept. 14 – Drawing you Outside art experience 3-5 p.m. Christine Forni will create a mobile outdoor drawing room for participants to explore nature and the landscape though handmade charcoal. All ages and experience are welcome Artist Salon Talk begins at 5 p.m. and will feature Forni, Kimberly Beck and other visual artists as they share their work and how nature influences their art.
n Oct. 12 – Site-specific walking performance 5-7 p.m. and the third annual Hunters Moon Dance Happening, a curated evening of dance and music on the land
All events are outside and some will require walking – wear appropriate footwear. Flashlights recommended.
Suggested donations: $20 adults / $10 kids and Drawing you Outside $10 adults / $5 kids
