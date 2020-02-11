“The Bluebird Lady of Frankfurt”

The Chesterton Feed & Garden Center will offer a program presented by Kay MacNeil, “The Bluebird Lady of Frankfurt,” on Saturday.

 Submitted photo

CHESTERTON — As the seasons change, so do the birds we see at our backyard feeders.

Join the Chesterton Feed & Garden Center on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. for another informative program presented by “The Bluebird Lady of Frankfurt”, Kay MacNeil.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.