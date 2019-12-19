Barker Mansion to celebrate Christmas

MICHIGAN CITY — Christmas 2019 is in full swing at the historic Barker Mansion.
A packed calendar of seasonal events is scheduled throughout December, including a competition for Best Christmas Tree. The mansion is showcasing 12 Christmas trees, nine decorated to the hilt by community groups. Each one is vying for the most visitor votes in order to win a monetary donation from the Friends of the Barker Mansion.
Anthony Holt, rental liaison for the Barker Mansion, organized a team of volunteer “elves” to deck the halls. A long-time Barker Mansion volunteer, Holt took over the part-time position three months ago. This is his first Christmas season as coordinator of the elaborate holiday preparations.
“It’s been amazing to see so many members of our community come together to create a festive mood in the Barker home,” Holt says. “This place has really come alive for the holiday season.”
Michigan City National Honor Society members set up and take down the Christmas trees every year. This year, trees were decorated by volunteers from Marquette Catholic High School; the La Crosse High School Leo Club; the Michigan City YMCA Elston Branch; Friendship Botanic Gardens; the Salvation Army; Footlight Theater; HealthLinc clinic of Michigan City; Tuesdays Together; and OES St. Rose
Christmas trees are on display now through Dec. 29. Visitors can take self-guided tours of the Mansion every Tuesday through Sunday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Guided tours are conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. A special Glowing Lights Night tour takes place every Saturday between 4 and 6 p.m., when the mansion will be illuminated exclusively by radiant light from the decorated Christmas trees. Admission fees are $8 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors. Visitors who would like to tour all three floors will need to climb flights of stairs.
Throughout December, guests can join in the holiday fun by helping decorate a Christmas Wishing Tree displayed in the Third Floor Ballroom. Special kids craft events are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays, Dec. 22, and 29. The mansion will be closed on Mondays for upkeep as well as Dec. 24-25 and 31.
The Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington St., Michigan City. Visit www.barkermansion.com or call (219) 873-1520 for details.
