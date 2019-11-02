Barker Mansion offers program on Old Japan and the American Gilded Age

MICHIGAN CITY — Barker Manion will offer a program on Old Japan and the American Gilded Age on Nov. 15.
Late nineteenth-century Americans were fascinated with Japan. Numerous wealthy Americans traveled to Japan beginning in the 1870s, collecting art and artifacts as well as learning about Japanese culture.
Many Americans saw Japanese culture as a solution to the excesses and problems of the American Gilded Age. As a result, Japanese art and culture had a strong influence on upper-class American culture.
Explore this influence through the Barker Family’s extensive collection of Japanese art and artifacts, much of which has never been seen by the public. See how Gilded Age Americans viewed Japan by looking through the same photographs and books on Japan the Barkers collected in the 1890s. Learn about the Japanese garden the Barkers commissioned for the mansion in 1909.
The program consists of a lecture and partial tour of the mansion.
The program begins at 6 p.m. and lasts two hours. Cost is $2 for general admission. Reservations are not necessary and tickets can be purchased at the door or online through Eventbrite.
The Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington St., Michigan City. Visit www.barkermansion.com for details.
