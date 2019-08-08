CHESTERTON — The Chesterton-Porter Rotary club has announced it will host the all-day music and vendor event Babapaloosa on Aug. 24 from noon until 10 p.m. to benefit the club’s work in the Duneland communities.
“Babapaloosa music festival is going local!” said Trent Albert, chair for the Babapaloosa event. “After a four year partnership with See Change Foundation in Nepal, we are changing things up a bit to better support our local scholarships and charitable causes. It’s still all about the music. It’s still all about community. It’s still all about giving back.”
Sunset Hill Farm County Park is located at the corner of U.S. 6 and Meridian Road in Valparaiso. Admission cost is $20 at the gate day of the event, but only $10 if purchased in advance from any Chesterton-Porter Rotarian.
Babapoloosa originated in 2015 and has been bringing music to the stage every year since. This year’s lineup includes appearances by Only on Tuesday, a local Chesterton High School band at noon, followed by Vintage Postcard at 1 p.m. Jerrica Paliga returns to the festival again this year at 2:30 p.m. followed by AfroKats at 4 p.m., Tommy Thompson at 5:30 p.m., Phantom Zone at 7 p.m. and Chronic Flannel will wrap up the event starting at 8:30 p.m.
Festival attendees are invited to enjoy the fare of local food and beverage vendors who will be on hand throughout the day.
Sponsors this year include: 1st Source Bank, Albert Photographic, Duneland Resale, Family Express, Horizon Bank, Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance – Tony Krupinski, M&S Collision Centers, Northern Indiana Historical Power Association, Pedal Power Rentals, Premier Window Systems and Urschel Giving.
