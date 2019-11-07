MICHIGAN CITY — The Lubeznik Center for the Arts is introducing its newest exhibition, As We See It, which opens today.
This show celebrates the 12th year of creative achievements by artists from LCA’s Health Promotion through the Arts program, which is designed to provide high quality arts instruction to adults living with cognitive disabilities.
Health Promotion through the Arts (HPA) is offered in partnership with The Social & Learning Institute and Paladin, Inc., with funding provided by Duneland Health Council and Horizon Bank.
“Our HPA students are artists, first and foremost,” said Hannah Hammond-Hagman, LCA’s education director. “This program encourages social and motor skill development, but more importantly, nourishes individual creativity and expression.”
As We See It is curated to include some of the best artwork by nearly 40 artists who participated in the program in 2019. According to the Lubeznik Center, the exhibition provides a platform for these artists to express themselves and their thoughts using a variety of mediums including painting, drawing and clay. Some works are for sale, with proceeds benefiting both the artists and the center.
All are welcome to stop in and view this exhibition in the NIPSCO Art Education Studios between now and Jan. 4. A public reception celebrating As We See It will take place during LCA’s free First Friday event on Dec. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Lubeznik Center for the Arts is located at 101 W. 2nd St. at the lakefront in Michigan City.
Admission is free year-round. Gallery weekday hours are from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Weekend hours are from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lubeznikcenter.org or call (219) 874-4900.
