MICHIGAN CITY — Artist applications are now open for the Lubeznik Arts Festival (LAF) on Aug. 15 and 16. This festival, hosted by the Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA), is going onto its 39th year.
The Lubeznik Arts Festival takes place on LCA’s grounds to connect festivalgoers to the organization’s dynamic programming and exhibitions, LCA said in a release. LCA’s summer exhibit, Well-Behaved Women: Celebrating 100 Years of Women’s Suffrage, will be on display during LAF. In addition to art, the festival’s line-up includes food vendors, family artmaking activities and live entertainment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.