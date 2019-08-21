La PORTE — Leadership La Porte County recently completed its 11th annual Summer Leadership Camp for middle school students. The camp was held at Kesling Park for students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades from throughout La Porte County.
The students participated in activities to teach leadership skills and positive character development. Students were nominated by their school to participate in the program. The camp was funded by a grant received from the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte.
The camp was facilitated by Monica Komasinski, executive director of Leadership La Porte County, with assistance from volunteers from Leadership La Porte County’s board of directors and past members of the LLCY program.
“We are proud of the camp participants for giving up a week of their summer to focus on leadership skill development. The concepts learned at camp provide a framework for personal growth, confidence, and skill-building.” Komasinski said. “Camp activities are designed to provide experiential learning of key concepts such as team-building, personal responsibility, self-confidence and respect for others. Our hope is that students will use this knowledge to become engaged citizens and leaders within their schools and communities.”
During the school year the students will continue their leadership training with meetings and activities that will focus on the community, volunteerism, philanthropy, servant leadership and civic responsibility. As a result of a partnership with the Youth Service Bureau and the Unity Foundation of La Porte County, a select group of these students will also learn about grant-making for youth projects in La Porte County.
“The power of youth in our community is an important resource to tap,” Komasinski said. “We are grateful for partnerships with the Youth Service Bureau, Unity Foundation and the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte to further our mission. Over the past 11 years, the program has reached hundreds of middle school students. It is a powerful program for an age group that needs positive activities and messages.”
For more information about the programs and services for youth, contact Leadership La Porte County at 325-8223 or info@leadershiplaportecounty.com.
