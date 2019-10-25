FORT WAYNE — As influenza activity picks up this fall, the American Red Cross is urging healthy donors of all blood types to give blood to ensure a strong blood supply for patients in need. Blood and platelets can only be given by donors who are feeling well.
Flu shot doesn’t affect blood donation eligibility
One way to maintain health is to get a flu vaccine each fall. There is no waiting period to give blood or platelets after receiving a flu shot as long as the donor is symptom-free and fever-free.
For those that have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms, have recovered completely and feel well before attempting to donate. Donors must feel healthy and well on the day of donation.
All blood types needed now
Donors of all blood types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood, are urged to give now to ensure a stable supply this fall. Stay healthy this flu season and make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) 733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
La Porte County
Kingsbury
Nov. 7 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Midwest Warehousing Company, 3999 Hupp Road Building R-5-2
La Porte
Nov. 1 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., La Porte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincoln Way
Nov. 11 from noon-6 p.m., First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincoln Way
Michigan City
Nov. 5 from noon-6 p.m., St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road
Westville
Nov. 6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Purdue University Northwest - Westville Campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421
Nov. 7 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Purdue University Northwest - Westville Campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421
Walkerton
Nov. 6 from 1-6 p.m., Lincoln Township Community Building, 3098S CR-800E (Fish Lake)
Starke County
Hamlet
Nov. 14 from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Oregon Davis High School, 5990N CR-750E
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) 733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. I
ndividuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Volunteers needed
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.
