FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The American Red Cross urges people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
The vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups. However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely – beyond the primary A, B, O and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.
Eight-year-old AJ Torres requires blood transfusions to treat complications from sickle cell disease, the most common genetic disease in the U.S. The disease is most common among people of African descent or Latino descent, like AJ, and can sometimes cause small blood vessels to become blocked. Diverse donors are important to ensuring AJ has the blood products he needs to regain his health.
“Within minutes of receiving a blood transfusion, I watch his strength be restored, pain vanish and energy return. Soon he transforms back to himself – a rambunctious little boy,” said his mom, Caira Torres. “If an 8-year-old can withstand a needle, so can you.”
Donors of all blood types, as well as all races and ethnicities, are needed to meet the needs of an increasingly diverse patient population.
As a thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets during the month of October will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $500 gift cards redeemable at hundreds of merchants, courtesy of Tango Card. Terms apply; see rcblood.org/game.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Chesterton
Oct. 7 from 2-8 p.m., Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, 810 Michael Drive
Oct. 8 from 2-6 p.m., United Methodist Church, 434 S. 2nd St.
Oct. 12 from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Duneland Boys & Girls Club, 521W CR-1100N
Kingsford Heights
Oct. 10 from 2:30-7:30 p.m., Kingsford Heights Elementary School, 460 Evanston Road
La Porte
Sept. 27 from 7 a.m.-1 p.m., La Porte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincoln Way
Oct. 2 from noon-5 p.m., Sacred Heart Church, 201 Bach St.
Oct. 7 from 2-6:30 p.m., Indian Trail Elementary School, 3214 S. Ind. 104
Oct. 14 from from noon-6 p.m., First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincoln Way
Michigan City
Oct. 1 from noon-6 p.m., St. John's United Church of Christ, 101 St. John Road
Oct. 12 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Queen of All Saints, 606 S. Woodland Ave.
Union Mills
Sept. 26 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., South Central Junior-Senior High School, 9808S CR-600W
Wanatah
Sept. 26 from 2-6 p.m., Wanatah Public School, 309 School Drive
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) 733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Volunteers needed
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.
