FORT WAYNE — Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than 1 million units of blood could be transfused in the United States.
Individuals are urged to give a lifesaving gift this holiday season by making an appointment to donate blood or platelets and help the American Red Cross ensure a sufficient supply is available for patients throughout the holiday season. Those with type O blood are especially needed.
On Sept. 28, 2018, MaKenzie Schienebeck experienced a complication during her pregnancy and found herself losing blood extremely fast. She was in and out of consciousness and felt her life slipping away. Schienebeck was given blood transfusions on the way to the hospital, during emergency surgery and after surgery.
“I would not be alive today if it was not for the American Red Cross and the gracious donors who gave their blood,” said Schienebeck. “Blood is more than just blood. It’s the key to saving lives.”
During the holiday season, set aside an hour to give blood and be the lifeline patients need. In thanks for helping meet the urgent need, those who come to give blood or platelets now through Dec. 18 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. (Restrictions apply; see amazon.com/gc-legal. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Thanks.)
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Chesterton
Dec. 5 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Chesterton Physical Therapy Inc., 425 Sand Creek Drive N., Ste. C
Dec. 5 from 4-6 p.m., Anytime Fitness Chesterton, 757 Indian Boundry Road, Suite 6
Dec. 19 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Chesterton Health and Emergency Center, 770 Indian Boundary Road
Hanna
Dec. 28 from 8 a.m.-noon., Hanna United Methodist Church, 101 W. Hopper St.
La Porte
Dec. 6 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., La Porte High School, 602 F St.
Dec. 9 from noon-6 p.m., First Church of God, 2020 E. Lincoln Way
Dec. 17 from 1-6 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 907 Michigan Ave.
Dec. 18 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., American Signature, 33 Industrial Parkway Drive
Dec. 23 from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., La Porte Hospital, 1007 W. Lincoln Way
Michigan City
Dec. 13 from 7:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m., A.K. Smith Career Center, 817 Lafayette St.
Dec. 18 from 1:30-7 p.m., Springfield Elementary School, 3054W CR-800N
Dec. 27 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Franciscan Health Michigan City, 3500 Franciscan Way
Dec. 30 from 12:30-5:30 p.m., Michigan City Fire Training Center, 2510 E. Michigan Blvd.
Union Mills
Dec. 13 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., South Central Junior-Senior High School, 9808S CR-600W
Wanatah
Dec. 28 from 7 a.m.-noon, Sacred Heart Church, 204 N. Ohio St.
How to donate blood:
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) 733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
Volunteers needed
Another way to support the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross is to become a volunteer transportation specialist and deliver lifesaving blood products to local area hospitals. Volunteer transportation specialists play a very important role in ensuring an ample blood supply for patients in need by transporting blood and blood products. For more information and to apply for a volunteer transportation specialist position, visit rdcrss.org/driver.
