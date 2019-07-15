Can I get a sigh of relief from everyone that attended the La Porte County Fair last week.
All of our animals made it home safely and had an enjoyable fair week. Mia’s rabbits placed well with Polish getting second place and Fidget coming in first in their classes. They didn’t seem as thrilled as Mia, but it takes quite a bit to excite our rabbits. The goats seemed to believe we only brought them to the fair to be pet on by hundreds of strangers. Instead of being their fabulous, beautiful show goat selves, they pretty much hung out at the show arena waiting to go back to the barn where the people were. Lexi received sixth place in both of her show classes and Mia ended up with a third place.
My daughters were both proud as well as disappointed. There is always the feeling that you could have done better, and the hard part of that is realizing that you’ll have to wait until next year to try again. But, I’m beyond proud of them for getting out there and trying their best to keep a silly goat or nervous rabbit under control while being watched by an entire audience of people.
I remember back to my years in 4-H and how no matter how hard you worked, there seemed to always be someone that somehow worked harder. That is true with all projects and as an adult I now realize it’s true for everyday life.
Every kid that is in 4-H took the time and effort to complete their projects. While some do wait until the last minute and then rush through, others spend the entire year leading up to the fair working on their projects. They even are ready to start over the day after coming home from fair week.
Now that we are back home and getting back in the swing of things, I can see that my garden is in desperate need of weeding and probably a bit more of some human assisted watering. While tackling those, I’m sure I will find countless other tasks to work on.
Sometimes it seems overwhelming, but at the end of the day I definitely sleep well being able to look back and realize that not only am I raising a pretty great garden, but also two amazing young ladies.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
