La PORTE — The eighth annual Mission Quilt Sale will be held Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon at the La Porte Missionary Church, 104 E. 18th St. (corner of 18th and A streets), La Porte.
More than 200 full-sized bed quilts will be for sale at $55 each.
For the last several years men and women have been donating their time and talents on Thursday mornings making "Mission Quilts" for people in need. While most of the fabric is donated, once a year, the first Saturday in October, a Mission Quilt Sale is held to raise funds to buy quilt batting, supplies and equipment to make more quilts for those in need and help with missions.
More than 1,500 quilts have been given away throughout La Porte County, state wide, nationally and internationally. The following organizations have benefited from mission quilts to name just a few:
• All the fire departments in La Porte, Michigan City, New Carlisle, and all 16 volunteer fire departments in La Porte County
• Stepping Sone Shelter for Abuse Women and Children and Sand Castle Shelter for Homeless Families in Michigan City
• The Veteran's Homeless Shelter in South Bend
• Worthy Women's Recovery Home in La Porte
• Disaster Relief such as Hurricanes on the East Coast, Texas, Florida, and the Dominican Republic
• The Children's Hospital Zinga, Tanzania, East Africa
Anyone interested in helping make Mission Quilts is invited to join. They meet weekly on Thursday mornings from 9-11:30 a.m. in the lower level Fellowship Hall at the La Porte Missionary Church. No sewing skills required. If you can count to 48 (the number of squares needed for each quilt) or if you can tie a knot we have a place for you. All equipment is supplied. Can't stand for long periods of time? We have sit-down jobs, too.
For more information, call Lynda at (219) 363-5677.
