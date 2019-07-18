Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Richardson
Gerald and Shurla (Smith) Richardson, of La Porte, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with their children and grandchildren.
They were married June 6, 1954 at the Church of the Brethren in La Porte, Indiana. Their children include Bruce (Laura) Richardson of Waynesville, North Carolina; Brad (Dawn) Richardson of La Porte; Byron (Dana) Richardson of La Porte; and Brian (Jackie) Richardson of La Porte.
They have seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. One great-grandson preceded them in death.
Jerry is retired from Richardson Electric.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.