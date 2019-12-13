Angus recognition

Photo by Eric Mull / American Angus AssociationKayden Nowatzke, of Michigan City, was recognized for the Roll of Victory (ROV) Show Heifer of the Year, T/R NFF Princess E307, during the American Angus Association's Awards Recognition Breakfast on Nov. 4, at the 2019 Angus Convention in Reno, Nevada. Pictured, from left, are, 2019 Miss American Angus Madison Weaver; Barry Nowatzke; Kayden Nowatzke, recipient; and Mark McCully, American Angus Association CEO. 

Angus recognition

