La PORTE — The American Legion recently completed its 100th year at Indiana’s Department Convention. Hamon Gray Post 83 of La Porte had another successful year with their Americanism programs.
In November, fourth graders participated in the Flag education & Etiquette program. Schools and their respective boy and girl winners were Crichfield — Jack Miskowicz and Aerilyn Heckman; Hailmann — Dylan Pace and Nevaeh Nelson; Kingsbury — Griffin Ott-Large and Asphyn Beaty; Kingsford Heights — Tyrese Moss and Josie Smith; Lincoln — Eric Wireman and Natalie McGhee; Riley — Dalton Hines and Rhylie Borders; St. John’s Lutheran — Luciana Kilhenney; Rolling Prairie — Corey Lachmund and Amena Smith; Prairie View — Johnathon Fowler and Kenadie Quirk; Olive Twp. — Jagger Daniels and Lyla Mrozinski; South Central — Luke Lautengach and Madison Scarborough; Westville — Aiden Pieszchala; and Walkerton — Zane Powell and Audrey Ennis. Third District winner was Griffin Ott-Large (Kingsbury).
Five local middle schools participated in the Jr. Americanism & Government testing (seventh and eighth grade). The schools and their boy and girl winners were: Kesling seventh grade — Jon Whitaker and Rae Ann Lindsey; eighth grade — Devon Duschek and Kyah Sturm. Boston eighth grade — Nathan Donah and Emily Siefker. St. John’s Lutheran seventh grade — Michael Pham and Sadie Shoffner; eighth grade — Troy Cannon and Catherine Zoborosky. New Prairie seventh grade — Mark Mullins and Zoe Pietrzak; eighth grade — Spencer Phillips and Audrey Henning. Urey seventh grade — Nathan Matanic and Hannah Thomas; eighth grade — Sam Strange and Sara Henry. Third District winners were seventh grade — Michael Pham (St. John’s Lutheran) and Hannah Thomas (Urey) and eighth grade — Spencer Phillips and Audrey Henning (both New Prairie).
Three local high schools participated in the Sr. Americanism & Government testing for grades 10 through 12. Schools and their winners were La Porte 10th grade — Tyler Stone and Cheyenne Seymour; 11th grade — Ethan Petcu and Saira Schwartz; 12th grade — Jayton Taylor and Jessie Daniel. New Prairie 10th grade — Colten Kitchen and Allison Schweller; 11th grade — Troy Hay and Julia Jones; 12th grade — Lucas Papai and Chloe Stanz. John Glenn 11th grade — Hailey Rough; 12th grade — Tristan Carrasco and Maya Kharga. Third District winners were 10th grade — Colten Kitchen (New Prairie) and Cheyenne Seymour (La Porte);11th grade — Troy Hay (New Prairie) and Saira Schwartz (La Porte); 12th grade — Jayton Taylor and Jessie Daniel (both of La Porte). Jessie Daniel was also the state winner for 12th grade girl.
The School Award program recognizes graduating students from a level of education entering a higher level of education with the high qualities of Honor, Service, Scholarship, Patriotism, Courage and Leadership. Schools participating and their winners and runners up were Hailmann fourth grade winners — Ivan Leanos-Aguilar and Hollis Johnson; runners up were Roberto Jacuinde-Meza and Rhegan Roseman. Fifth grade winners — Lucas Albin and Amaya Antos; runners up were Elliot Jongkind and Ashley Cisneros. St. John’s Lutheran eighth grade winners were Ray Woodham and Kayla Grant; runners up were Troy Cannon and Catherine Zoborosky.
For the second season in a row Post 83 Grays are playing junior American Legion Baseball.
The Children and Youth committee recognizes educators at three different levels of teaching; K-6, 7-8, and 9-12. The post sponsored K-6 Laurie Scroggin, third grade teacher at Hailmann Elementary; 7-8 Bonnie DeWolf, social studies teacher at Boston Middle; and 9-12 Bob Schellinger, Phys Ed teacher and former football coach at La Porte High School.
All were Third District winners. As a result, the post sponsored 14 district winners a one state winner. Thanks the the schools, students and teachers partaking in these programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.