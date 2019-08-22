All-female a cappella to host Footlight open mic

MICHIGAN CITY — The Footlight Players will hold their monthly Friday Night at Footlight open-mic night this Friday featuring the all-female a cappella group Great Lakes Sound Chorus.
There are no reservations and it is open-seating. The theater doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.
This award-winning group of women hail from all over the region and beyond. Their mission is to enjoy a musical journey of education and entertainment while advancing the art form of four-part a cappella harmony.
Founded more than 25 years ago, this chapter of The Sweet Adeline’s International have a repertoire of modern songs, standards and selections from musical theater. To find out more about this group, visit their website at glschorus.org or like them on Facebook at facebook.com/Great Lake Sound Show Chorus.
The audience will be able to enjoy the Great Lakes Sound Chorus at the beginning of each act of the event. The other entertainers, like always, will be a surprise. They could range from dancers and singers to stand-up comedians and poets. To appear on stage, go online at www.footlightplayers.org and fill out a registration form. A Footlight representative will contact you if there is available time for your act. There is just the $2 entertainer’s fee for each act, be it soloist or group, and you have 15 minutes to entertain the audience.
Seating is limited so come early. There are refreshments available, supplied by the Footlight Players membership and the group auctions off a dinner/theater package for two. Last month’s offering was nearly standing-room-only, so come early to guarantee a seat.
The Footlight Theatre is located at 1705 Franklin St., Michigan City.
