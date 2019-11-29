Who doesn’t love the winter season? We are not much for gloomy, overcast and rainy weather but I must admit I love the winter in La Porte County. White snow, mulled wine, good food, warm scarves and a breath of fresh brisk air, plus some opportunities to experience some tried and try traditions.
• Christmas at Barker Mansion
Enjoy this annual family tradition – Christmas at the historic Barker Mansion!
View three floors of decorations as you’re immersed in the Barker family legacy of philanthropy and industry. Tours take place Tuesday through Sunday from Dec. 1 through Dec. 30. The mansion is closed on Mondays.
A variety of guided and self-guided tours, musical performances, kids’ crafts, cookie decorating and more are scheduled throughout the month.
Extended holiday hours begin on Dec. 3. The 2019 grand-opening for the holidays will be on Dec. 7.
Cost is $8 per adult and $5 per youth or senior.
• La Porte Candlelight Tour of Historic Homes Returns in 2019
People Engaged in Preservation invites you to attend its enchanting 2019 Christmas Candlelight Tour of Historic Homes on Dec. 7, 4-8 p.m. and Dec. 8, 1-5 p.m. The tour includes five private homes, Trinity Lutheran Church and the George W. Allen designed Puerta de Salvacion. All seven sites will be open for self-guided touring and will be decorated for the holiday season. Also included in one ticketed price will be a horse-drawn carriage ride through La Porte’s historic district, live musical entertainment at all locations and refreshments at Trinity Lutheran Church.
• Festival of Lights at Washington Park
More than five million individual bulbs light up a variety of holiday and traditional displays that are truly a sight to behold! It is the largest free drive-through light exhibit in the Midwest that has been an annual event at Washington Park, 6 On the Lake in Michigan City.
The Snowflake parade starts at 4 p.m. on Dec. 7 with the official Lighting of the Festival of Holiday Lights at 4:30 p.m. Santa visits with the children from his chalet located at 7th and Franklin Street. Storefronts will be decorated in a “Christmas Around the World” theme. The lights display can be viewed Dec. 7 through Jan. 4.
• Santa’s Candy Cane Express at Hesston Steam Museum
Hesston Steam Museum is an outdoor museum operated by the La Porte County Historical Steam Society in Hesston. The museum occupies 155 acres and is the home of four different gauge railroads along with numerous other pieces of steam powered and vintage farm equipment.
During the holidays you can get on board the Santa’s Candy Cane Express at Hesston Steam Museum, 1201E CR-1000N, La Porte. Don’t let the magic pass you by! Visit Santa as he arrives on the train at noon and bring a toy worth $5 or more to donate to Toys for Tots and we’ll give you a free train ticket. Free admission. Nov. 30, Dec. 1, 7 and 8; noon until 5 p.m. CST.
• Pioneer Land Christmas Open House
The Pioneer Land Christmas Open House is Dec. 7 and Dec. 8 from 3-8 p.m. The village is festive with all the natural hand-made decorations. Warm cider and cookies are served in the two log cabins. Draft horse wagon rides are given continually during the evening. The event is free. Located at the La Porte County Fairgrounds, 2581 Ind. 2, La Porte.
Contact Jane Daley, La Porte County Convention & Visitors Bureau community relations manager, at (219) 872-5055 or jane@michigancitylaporte.com or visit www.michigancitylaporte.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.