At the top of his trade

MICHIGAN CITY — Part of Roy Richards couldn't help but feeling a little awkward about being named the Class 5A Assistant Coach of the Year by the Indiana Football Coaches Association, an honor he'd typically associate with a winning season.
"It's a little frustrating," Richards said, "The last thing you want to do when you're 4-6 is get an award. That was the first thing that came to mind. We were 9-4 and 10-3 the last two years and somebody else is getting that award. You look back and think, what a lousy job, I can't believe we did this. If it wasn't for (City head coach) Phil (Mason) putting me up for it, I'd tell them, guys, find somebody else. I was a head coach for 21 years, the Region 4A rep for 12 years, and I didn't even know it was even there. You kind of just smile. It's kind of cool to still be recognized."
A former head coach at East Chicago Central, where Mason was on his staff, and Hammond Morton, Richards is appreciative of not just Mason's nomination but the opportunity he has had working alongside his friend at Michigan City.
"Phil texted me to tell me I was up for it. I got a text from a couple former players. That's really cool," Richards said. "I appreciate all of it. We head up to practice, he'll have his agenda and say you have so much time to get your thing done, let me know when you're finished, I'll let you know when I'm finished. It's almost like we have two different practices going. In the off-season, we have two different agendas going. When I was at Morton and he was at Andrean, every day, we were talking. It was just so natural. The best thing is we've grown so close, our families are close."
The role with the Wolves affords Richards the chance to have coaching responsibilities without the burden that comes with being the person in charge.
"Phil knows how important it is, especially as we get older, to spend more time at home with my wife (Vera)," he said. "You can't beat that. The coaches in the state, I know so many of them. To me, this award is about Phil acknowledging that it's cool to be with you. That's really what this means."
Former Wolves standout Chase Triplett, a freshman at Purdue, was among the players to acknowledge Richards' accolade on social media.
"Long overdue for Coach Richards," Triplett wrote on his Twitter. "He’s one of the best coaches I’ve ever been around. He’s one of those guys you run through a brick wall for."
With the season long over and coaching positions open, including Portage in the Duneland Athletic Conference, Richards figures to draw the interest of other schools. He won't deny taking a look, but admits it would take a plum situation to lead him elsewhere.
"Honestly, it would have to be money I'd never be able to make or a chance to go out as a head coach," he said. "It would have to be something good enough that I'd want it."
